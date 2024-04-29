Coventry vs Ipswich prediction, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can move a step closer to Premier League

Where to watch Coventry vs Ipswich

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Tuesday

Coventry vs Ipswich odds

Coventry 10-3

Ipswich 17-20

Draw 16-5

Coventry vs Ipswich team news

Coventry

Liam Kitching is suspended after his red card against Blackburn while Luis Binks (Achilles) and Fabio Tavares (ankle) are injured. Victor Torp and Ben Sheaf (muscle strains) missed out at the weekend and remain doubtful.

Ipswich

George Hirst (hamstring) returned to the team at the weekend leaving only Brandon Williams (leg) on the sidelines.

Coventry vs Ipswich predictions

Ipswich need four more points to end their 22-year exile from the Premier League and they can get three of them by defeating Coventry on Tuesday.

April has been a tense month for the Championship's leading clubs with the top four all struggling for consistency.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich have gone four games without a victory but they remain in a strong position because Leeds and Southampton have been unable to capitalise.

Leeds are clinging onto second place despite last Friday's 4-0 loss at QPR, but Ipswich are in the driving seat and look ready to put their recent wobble behind them.

The Suffolk side went into Saturday's clash at Hull knowing five more points were required and they performed to a decent level in securing a 3-3 draw.

Ipswich were disappointed to concede a 87th-minute equaliser against the Tigers but they played some excellent attacking football, winning the shot count 21-14, and finished the week in a stronger position than they started it.

While the Hull fixture always promised to be tricky, their remaining games away to Coventry and at home to Huddersfield should be more straightforward.

Coventry were a wafer-thin offside decision away from sealing a place in the FA Cup final, but their Championship playoff hopes have evaporated after a downturn in results.

Mark Robins' side stopped the rot on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at Blackburn, but they have gone five matches without a win and are unlikely to prevent the Tractor Boys from ploughing ever closer towards the finishing line.

Key stat

Coventry have not won any of their last five matches.

Probable teams

Coventry (4-4-1-1): Collins; Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Dasilva; O'Hare, Kelly, Eccles, Wright; Palmer; Simms.

Subs: Wilson, Allen, Bidwell, Godden, Dausch, Lusala, Bell, Andrews.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Hirst.

Subs: Clarke, Edmundson, Taylor, Al Hamadi, Jackson, Sarmiento, Moore, Travis.

