Leeds vs Blackburn prediction, betting odds and tips: Promotion chasers can hold firm

Where to watch Leeds vs Blackburn

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm

Best bet

Leeds to win to nil

2pts 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leeds vs Blackburn odds

Leeds 4-11

Blackburn 9-1

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds vs Blackburn predictions

It is all getting a bit hairy at the top of the Championship and the pressure on the promotion challengers is relentless, but Leeds should have few problems at home to Blackburn.

Daniel Farke's side have been superb at Elland Road this season, dropping just four points from the last 18 available at their Yorkshire base, and two of those were in a goalless draw against Sunderland last time out.

The concession of just three goals in their last ten home games is a massive reason why they are right in the hunt for a return to the Premier League and they should see off Rovers, who have won one of their last 13 on their travels and conceded more goals than any second-tier team apart from already relegated Rotherham.

The Whites' tight defence can keep the division's top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics in check and Leeds can win without conceding against a team who have failed to score in four of their last five games.

Key stat

Leeds have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten Championship home games

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.