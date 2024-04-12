Leeds vs Blackburn prediction, betting odds and tips: Promotion chasers can hold firm
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Leeds vs Blackburn in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Leeds vs Blackburn
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm
Best bet
Leeds to win to nil
2pts 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Leeds vs Blackburn odds
Leeds 4-11
Blackburn 9-1
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leeds vs Blackburn predictions
It is all getting a bit hairy at the top of the Championship and the pressure on the promotion challengers is relentless, but Leeds should have few problems at home to Blackburn.
Daniel Farke's side have been superb at Elland Road this season, dropping just four points from the last 18 available at their Yorkshire base, and two of those were in a goalless draw against Sunderland last time out.
The concession of just three goals in their last ten home games is a massive reason why they are right in the hunt for a return to the Premier League and they should see off Rovers, who have won one of their last 13 on their travels and conceded more goals than any second-tier team apart from already relegated Rotherham.
The Whites' tight defence can keep the division's top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics in check and Leeds can win without conceding against a team who have failed to score in four of their last five games.
Key stat
Leeds have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten Championship home games
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 12 April 2024inChampionship
Last updated 16:14, 12 April 2024
- Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Grand National Extra Places Offer: Get Six Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Aintree Races Today: Get a £30 Free Bet for the Grand National Festival + Day 2 Schedule, Start Times
- Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day
- Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Grand National Extra Places Offer: Get Six Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Aintree Races Today: Get a £30 Free Bet for the Grand National Festival + Day 2 Schedule, Start Times
- Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day