Plymouth vs Leicester prediction, betting tips and odds: Foxes fancied to get back on track

Where to watch Plymouth vs Leicester

You can watch Plymouth vs Leicester in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, April 12, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Leicester to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Plymouth vs Leicester odds

Plymouth 11-2

Leicester 1-2

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Plymouth vs Leicester predictions

It's as you were in the Championship title race after the top three all fluffed their lines in midweek.

Leicester got the ball rolling with a 1-0 defeat at Millwall but neither Leeds nor Ipswich could capitalise as they were held to 0-0 draws at home to Sunderland and Watford.

With no change at the summit, the onus falls back on the league-leading Foxes to lay down the gauntlet to their rivals when they take on Plymouth on Friday, a day before either Leeds or Ipswich take to the pitch.

A win in Devon would see Enzo Maresca's men open up a three-point advantage to Ipswich at the top, but they may have to work hard for any rewards with the Pilgrims embroiled in a battle of their own at the other end of the table.

A 1-1 draw with QPR in midweek was a sign of improvement from Plymouth, who had lost five home games in a row prior to the Hoops' visit. And they could frustrate the Foxes at Home Park.

However, Argyle still lack a cutting edge – with 19-goal star man Morgan Whittaker unable to do everything by himself – and have scored just once in their last six home games.

That poor return in front of goal could cost them dear against the Foxes.

Leicester have struggled on the road lately, losing 1-0 at Bristol City before Tuesday's defeat at the Den by the same scoreline, and they have mustered up just three shots on target in each of their last two away matches.

So do not expect them to run away with things at Home Park but they should just about have enough to grind out a priceless victory in their promotion pursuit.

Key stat

Plymouth have scored just one goal in their last six home matches, losing five times in that run.

Plymouth vs Leicester team news

Plymouth

The Pilgrims have no injury concerns and could name the same starting 11 who earned a valuable point against QPR in midweek.

Leicester

Long-term absentees Harry Souttar, Tom Cannon, Kasey McAteer and Ben Nelson remain absent for the Foxes, who could ring the changes after a disappointing defeat at Millwall. James Justin and Abdul Fatawu are two players pushing for a starting berth.

Probable teams

Plymouth (3-4-2-1): Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Gibson; Edwards, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Wright; Hardie

Subs: Pleguezuelo, Forshaw, Waine, Sorinola, Miller, Devine, Bundu

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi; Daka

Subs: Coady, Doyle, Choudhury, Praet, Akgun, Iheanacho, Vardy

Inside info

Plymouth

Star man Morgan Whittaker

Top scorer Morgan Whittaker

Penalty taker Ryan Hardie

Card magnet Adam Randell

Assist ace Morgan Whittaker

Set-piece aerial threat Ryan Hardie

Leicester

Star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Top scorer Stephy Mavididi

Penalty taker Patson Daka

Card magnet Jannik Vestergaard

Assist ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.