Swansea v Cardiff predictions, betting odds and tips: Bluebirds can bank a point
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Swansea v Cardiff in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Swansea v Cardiff
Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 12-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Swansea v Cardiff odds
Swansea 21-20
Cardiff 3-1
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Swansea v Cardiff predictions
Cardiff have attached themselves to the Championship playoff race by reeling off four successive victories but they might have to accept a point when taking on rivals Swansea.
Retaining an interest in the promotion race is a sign of progress for Cardiff, who spent much of last season battling against the drop.
However, an anxious climax to the campaign remains possible for Swansea, who are five points above the relegation zone.
The Swans are on the same number of points (43) as they were at the same stage of last term and will be hoping for a repeat of the late-season surge of seven wins in nine games which saw them get to within three points of the playoffs.
Luke Williams's side were lacklustre in last Sunday's 1-0 loss at Bristol City but they are sure to be perked up by the prospect of a derby and can do enough to secure a share of the spoils.
Key stat
Cardiff's last four draws have come against bottom-half teams
Published on 15 March 2024inChampionship
Last updated 15:29, 15 March 2024
