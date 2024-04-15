Southampton v Preston prediction, betting odds and tips: Entertaining affair on the cards

Where to watch Southampton v Preston

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Tuesday 8pm

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 6-4 BoyleSports

Southampton v Preston odds

Southampton 1-3

Preston 15-2

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Southampton v Preston predictions

In a weekend of dramatic slip-ups, Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich all dropped points to open the door for Southampton in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The Saints are still eight points adrift of league leaders Ipswich but have two games in hand over the Tractor Boys and Leeds.

The first of those is tonight’s clash with Preston, who still hold an outside chance of securing a play-off spot but are eight points behind sixth-placed Norwich with a game in hand.

The reverse fixture between the teams finished 2-2 and another high-scoring affair looks likely.

There have been over 3.5 goals in ten of Southampton’s 21 home games this season and they are the second-highest scorers in the division, netting 81 times in 41 outings.

No team have scored in more of their Championship matches this season than the hosts, who have been kept out just three times all season.

Preston netted four goals against Huddersfield a week ago, so know their way to goal and can contribute to a match that has over 3.5 goals.

Key stat

Six of Southampton's last 11 home league games have featured over 3.5 goals

