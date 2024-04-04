Rotherham vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Pilgrims can ease their relegation fears

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Rotherham v Plymouth. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Rotherham v Plymouth

You can watch Rotherham v Plymouth in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, April 5, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Plymouth

1pt 21-20 general

Rotherham v Plymouth odds

Rotherham 13-5

Plymouth 21-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rotherham v Plymouth team news

Rotherham

Substitute Charlie Wyke may be given a start after scoring the winner against Millwall, but Andre Green and Grant Hall are both sidelined.

Plymouth

Alfie Devine is suspended after being sent off against Bristol City on Monday while Darko Gyabi is out.

Rotherham v Plymouth predictions

Relegation is looming for Rotherham and Plymouth could be heading the same way if they don’t find a quick solution to their lean spell.

The Millers are rooted to the foot of the Championship standings and their fate will be sealed if they fail to beat the fourth-bottom Pilgrims, who are 18 points ahead but only one point clear of the danger zone.

Plymouth sacked head coach Ian Foster after just three months in the job following their latest 1-0 loss to Bristol City, which extended their winless run to six.

A 2-0 win at Middlesbrough and draws against Blackburn and Coventry have been their only positive results in 11 league outings, but this is a gilt-edged opportunity.

Rotherham were 2-1 winners at home to Millwall on Monday but they lost the shot count 21-5 and relied on some slack finishing from their vulnerable visitors.

Prior to that, Leam Richardson’s side had failed to win in 16 and they have been starved of forward talent all season, having scored only 32 goals in 40 matches.

No Rotherham player has scored more than four times this season and they have drawn a blank in five of their last six league games, so it may simply be a case that Plymouth can edge victory through the greater attacking quality of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie.

A managerial switch often triggers a positive response and it is not as if Plymouth have been getting totally overwhelmed despite their dip in form.

In their last ten games, the Pilgrims have played seven teams inside the top ten and their last four defeats have been by a single goal, highlighting their competitiveness.

Rotherham, on the other hand, have been out of their depth all season and have won only four times in 40 matches, so Plymouth have to be targeting that much-needed victory.

Key stat

Rotherham have lost 12 of their last 15 Championship clashes.

Probable teams

Rotherham (3-5-2): Johansson; Odoffin, Humphreys, Revan; Ferguson, Rinomhota, Clucas, Rathbone, Bramall; Wyke, Nombe.

Subs: Eaves, Seriki, Cafu, Appiah, Lindsay, Hatton, Peltier, Phillips.

Plymouth (3-4-2-1): Cooper; Phillips, Gibson, Pleguezuelo; Edwards, Forshaw, Houghton, Miller; Whittaker, Bundu; Hardie.

Subs: Sorinola, Mumba, Randell, Sousa, Galloway, Waine, Wright, Hazard.

