Leeds vs Hull prediction, betting tips and odds: Whites to maintain promotion push

Where to watch Leeds vs Hull

You can watch Leeds v Hull in the Championship at 8pm on Monday, April 1, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds to win & under 3.5 goals

3pts 5-4 BoyleSports

Leeds vs Hull odds

Leeds 4-9

Hull 13-2

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds vs Hull team news

Leeds

Wilfried Gnonto is a doubt and Ilia Gruev, Pascal Strujik and Stuart Dallas are injured. Mateo Joseph is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score a late equaliser at Watford.

Hull

Centre-back Jacob Greaves is suspended and striker Liam Delap is injured. Forward Ozan Tufan should return to the starting line-up.

Leeds vs Hull predictions

It was a good Friday but not a great one for Leeds, who were unable to take full advantage of Championship promotion rivals Leicester's 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.

A 2-2 draw at Watford, where substitute Mateo Joseph scored an 85th-minute equaliser for Leeds, left Daniel Farke's men in second place, one point behind Ipswich and one ahead of Leicester, who have a game in hand.

Leeds, the last of the title contenders in action on Monday, are long odds-on to make it 15 wins in their last 16 home league games by beating Hull at Elland Road.

The Tigers' playoff hopes were dented by Friday's disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Stoke, which followed a run of four straight draws.

Liam Rosenior's side have a solid away record, winning nine of their 18 road fixtures including victories at Leicester and Southampton, and they also drew 2-2 with the Foxes last month and 0-0 at home to Leeds in September.

However, their impressive campaign appears to be running out of steam and a low-scoring Leeds victory looks the best bet at Elland Road.

Hull's 2-2 draw with Leicester was the only one of their last 12 matches to produce over 3.5 goals and the Leeds defence has been excellent at home recently.

Six of their last eight wins on their own patch featured under 3.5 goals and the exceptions were a 4-0 win over Ipswich and a 3-1 victory against ten-man Leicester, when the Leeds goals came in the 80th, 83rd and 94th minutes.

Key stat

Leeds have won six of their last eight home league games to nil.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Anthony, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

Subs: Cooper, Joseph, Roberts, Piroe, Byram, James, Shackleton

Hull (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles; Morton, Seri; Philogene, Carvalho, Zaroury; Tufan

Subs: Connolly, Omur, Slater, Ohio, Sharp, Christie, Traore

Inside info

Leeds

Star man Crysencio Summerville

Top scorer Crysencio Summerville

Penalty taker Crysencio Summerville

Card magnet Ethan Ampadu

Assist ace Georginio Rutter

Set-piece aerial threat Joe Rodon

Hull

Star man Fabio Carvalho

Top scorer Ozan Tufan

Penalty taker Ozan Tufan

Card magnet Jean Seri

Assist ace Jaden Philogene

Set-piece aerial threat Alfie Jones

