Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, betting odds and tips: Rovers fancied
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Sunday
Best bet
Blackburn
1pt 11-10 bet365
Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday odds
Blackburn 11-10
Sheffield Wednesday 12-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday predictions
Blackburn took a major step toward Championship safety last week with a shock 1-0 win at title-chasing Leeds and they are fancied to follow up when they host fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls have put in some decent performances recently but their away record this season leaves plenty to be desired and that could be their downfall at Ewood Park.
Danny Rohl’s side have lost 15 of their 21 road trips in the second tier and that tally may well increase to 16 when they face a Rovers side who have been good going forward this term.
Not many would have picked Sammie Szmodics as a potential Championship top goalscorer at the start of the season but the Ireland international leads the second-tier scoring charts with 24 goals from 41 starts.
That is just 12 shy of the total that visitors Wednesday have netted as a team and the difference in attacking firepower between these two sides could be the key to this game.
Key stat
Only Rotherham have lost more Championship away games than Sheffield Wednesday's 15
Published on 20 April 2024inChampionship
Last updated 17:16, 20 April 2024
