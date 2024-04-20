Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, betting odds and tips: Rovers fancied

Where to watch Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Blackburn

1pt 11-10 bet365

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday odds

Blackburn 11-10

Sheffield Wednesday 12-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday predictions

Blackburn took a major step toward Championship safety last week with a shock 1-0 win at title-chasing Leeds and they are fancied to follow up when they host fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have put in some decent performances recently but their away record this season leaves plenty to be desired and that could be their downfall at Ewood Park.

Danny Rohl’s side have lost 15 of their 21 road trips in the second tier and that tally may well increase to 16 when they face a Rovers side who have been good going forward this term.

Not many would have picked Sammie Szmodics as a potential Championship top goalscorer at the start of the season but the Ireland international leads the second-tier scoring charts with 24 goals from 41 starts.

That is just 12 shy of the total that visitors Wednesday have netted as a team and the difference in attacking firepower between these two sides could be the key to this game.

Key stat

Only Rotherham have lost more Championship away games than Sheffield Wednesday's 15

