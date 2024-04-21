Middlesbrough vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Farke's faltering Whites set for tricky Riverside trip

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Middlesbrough vs Leeds. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds

You can watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Monday April 22, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Middlesbrough or draw double chance

1pt 19-20 general

Emmanuel Latte Lath to score

1pt 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Middlesbrough vs Leeds odds

Middlesbrough 16-5

Leeds 5-6

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Middlesbrough vs Leeds predictions

Leeds will arrive at the Riverside on Monday night knowing that a win would see them leapfrog Ipswich into second place with the Tractor Boys not in action until Saturday – but taking three points is far from a formality.

Defeat away to Coventry at the start of the month snapped a 15-match unbeaten run for Leeds in the league, and they are yet to rediscover their form having drawn 0-0 with Sunderland before losing 1-0 to Blackburn at Elland Road last weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side have begun to stutter at precisely the wrong time and Middlesbrough could add to their growing troubles at the Riverside, where the visitors have won on only one of their last four visits.

Boro are finishing the season strongly and are unbeaten in nine matches. Their boss Michael Carrick has again proved why he is one of the most highly regarded managers in England, even if his side have failed to reach the heights of last term.

A second successive top-six finish has all but disappeared but Carrick has demonstrated his exceptional tactical nous on plenty of occasions, upsetting the league’s big-hitters numerous times throughout the season.

Middlesbrough have drawn with both Ipswich and Southampton during their current nine-match unbeaten streak, done the double over league leaders Leicester and even beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Carrick clearly has a talent for thwarting the best teams and Boro could complete the set by earning at least a point against Leeds.

The in-form hosts were unlucky not to take anything from their trip to Elland Road at the start of December, when a 62nd-minute Anfernee Dijksteel red card limited their chances of completing a turnaround after getting the scoreline back to 3-2. But their performance in West Yorkshire suggests that Carrick may be able to mastermind another result which could have big implications in the Championship promotion race.

If Middlesbrough are to be successful, however, they may need to score at least twice because Leeds have netted 16 goals in their last eight away games.

Luckily for the hosts, Emmanuel Latte Lath is in electric form. The Ivorian has netted four goals in his last three games, scoring in each fixture, and also bagged a late equaliser at Southampton at the end of March.

Latte Lath scored both of Boro’s goals at Elland Road and the in-form forward could trouble the Leeds defence again.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have lost just two of their seven matches against the Championship's top four this season.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds team news

Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney, Josh Coburn, Riley McGree, Marcus Forss, Dael Fry, Tom Smith, Darragh Lennihan and Tom Glover are all injured but Paddy McNair is nearing a return and could play a part. Leeds loanees Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood are ineligible to face their parent club.

Leeds

Long-term absentees Darko Gyabi and Pascal Struijk have been joined on the sidelines by Connor Roberts.

Probable teams

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Dieng; Dijksteel, Van den Berg, Clarke, Engel; Howson, O'Brien; Jones, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath

Subs: McNair, Thomas, Barlaser, Gilbert, Bangura, Finch, McCabe

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Subs: Byram, Cooper, Anthony, James, Joseph, Bamford, Gelhardt

Inside info

Middlesbrough

Star man Emmanuel Latte Lath

Top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath

Penalty taker Jonny Howson

Card magnet Anfernee Dijksteel

Assist ace Lukas Engel

Set-piece aerial threat Rav Van den Berg

Leeds

Star man Crysencio Summerville

Top scorer Crysencio Summerville

Penalty taker Crysencio Summerville

Card magnet Ethan Ampadu

Assist ace Georginio Rutter

Set-piece aerial threat Joel Piroe

Middlesbrough vs Leeds b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

These sides shared five goals in December and given both teams to score has landed in three of Boro's last five matches and four of Leeds' last five away games, it could pay to back the same bet again.

Georginio Rutter over 0.5 shots on target

Leeds' French star has registered at least one shot on target in five of his last seven and tested Boro's goalkeeper three times in the reverse fixture, suggesting he could have a big impact at the Riverside.

Anfernee Dijksteel to be booked

Dijksteel hasn't started a game since December but with Ayling unavailable, he may have to step up. He was sent off at Elland Road in December and up against tricky winger Crysencio Summerville and lacking match sharpness, he could fall foul of the referee again.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

