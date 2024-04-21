Middlesbrough vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Farke's faltering Whites set for tricky Riverside trip
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Middlesbrough vs Leeds. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds
You can watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Monday April 22, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event
Match prediction & best bet
Middlesbrough or draw double chance
1pt 19-20 general
Emmanuel Latte Lath to score
1pt 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Middlesbrough vs Leeds odds
Middlesbrough 16-5
Leeds 5-6
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Middlesbrough vs Leeds predictions
Leeds will arrive at the Riverside on Monday night knowing that a win would see them leapfrog Ipswich into second place with the Tractor Boys not in action until Saturday – but taking three points is far from a formality.
Defeat away to Coventry at the start of the month snapped a 15-match unbeaten run for Leeds in the league, and they are yet to rediscover their form having drawn 0-0 with Sunderland before losing 1-0 to Blackburn at Elland Road last weekend.
Daniel Farke’s side have begun to stutter at precisely the wrong time and Middlesbrough could add to their growing troubles at the Riverside, where the visitors have won on only one of their last four visits.
Boro are finishing the season strongly and are unbeaten in nine matches. Their boss Michael Carrick has again proved why he is one of the most highly regarded managers in England, even if his side have failed to reach the heights of last term.
A second successive top-six finish has all but disappeared but Carrick has demonstrated his exceptional tactical nous on plenty of occasions, upsetting the league’s big-hitters numerous times throughout the season.
Middlesbrough have drawn with both Ipswich and Southampton during their current nine-match unbeaten streak, done the double over league leaders Leicester and even beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.
Carrick clearly has a talent for thwarting the best teams and Boro could complete the set by earning at least a point against Leeds.
The in-form hosts were unlucky not to take anything from their trip to Elland Road at the start of December, when a 62nd-minute Anfernee Dijksteel red card limited their chances of completing a turnaround after getting the scoreline back to 3-2. But their performance in West Yorkshire suggests that Carrick may be able to mastermind another result which could have big implications in the Championship promotion race.
If Middlesbrough are to be successful, however, they may need to score at least twice because Leeds have netted 16 goals in their last eight away games.
Luckily for the hosts, Emmanuel Latte Lath is in electric form. The Ivorian has netted four goals in his last three games, scoring in each fixture, and also bagged a late equaliser at Southampton at the end of March.
Latte Lath scored both of Boro’s goals at Elland Road and the in-form forward could trouble the Leeds defence again.
Key stat
Middlesbrough have lost just two of their seven matches against the Championship's top four this season.
Middlesbrough vs Leeds team news
Middlesbrough
Hayden Hackney, Josh Coburn, Riley McGree, Marcus Forss, Dael Fry, Tom Smith, Darragh Lennihan and Tom Glover are all injured but Paddy McNair is nearing a return and could play a part. Leeds loanees Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood are ineligible to face their parent club.
Leeds
Long-term absentees Darko Gyabi and Pascal Struijk have been joined on the sidelines by Connor Roberts.
Probable teams
Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Dieng; Dijksteel, Van den Berg, Clarke, Engel; Howson, O'Brien; Jones, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath
Subs: McNair, Thomas, Barlaser, Gilbert, Bangura, Finch, McCabe
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe
Subs: Byram, Cooper, Anthony, James, Joseph, Bamford, Gelhardt
Inside info
Middlesbrough
Star man Emmanuel Latte Lath
Top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath
Penalty taker Jonny Howson
Card magnet Anfernee Dijksteel
Assist ace Lukas Engel
Set-piece aerial threat Rav Van den Berg
Leeds
Star man Crysencio Summerville
Top scorer Crysencio Summerville
Penalty taker Crysencio Summerville
Card magnet Ethan Ampadu
Assist ace Georginio Rutter
Set-piece aerial threat Joel Piroe
Middlesbrough vs Leeds bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
These sides shared five goals in December and given both teams to score has landed in three of Boro's last five matches and four of Leeds' last five away games, it could pay to back the same bet again.
Georginio Rutter over 0.5 shots on target
Leeds' French star has registered at least one shot on target in five of his last seven and tested Boro's goalkeeper three times in the reverse fixture, suggesting he could have a big impact at the Riverside.
Anfernee Dijksteel to be booked
Dijksteel hasn't started a game since December but with Ayling unavailable, he may have to step up. He was sent off at Elland Road in December and up against tricky winger Crysencio Summerville and lacking match sharpness, he could fall foul of the referee again.
Pays out at 10-1 with bet365
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 21 April 2024inChampionship
Last updated 14:32, 21 April 2024
