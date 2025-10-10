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The Saturday Jury

'He's got a huge engine and is definitely up to winning a big pot' - Adele Mulrennan and Dougie Costello join our panel

'He's got a huge engine and is definitely up to winning a big pot' - Adele Mulrennan and Dougie Costello join our panel

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The Saturday Jury
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'He has landed a lovely draw and was very impressive last time' - our panel with their weekend tips from Ascot to Longchamp
'He has landed a lovely draw and was very impressive last time' - our panel with their weekend tips from Ascot to Longchamp
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The Saturday Jury
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'I don't think it's a vintage Middle Park and he could be up to the task' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
'I don't think it's a vintage Middle Park and he could be up to the task' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
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The Saturday Jury
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'He's the day’s best bet and has a huge chance' - John Hunt joins the team for another action-packed weekend
'He's the day’s best bet and has a huge chance' - John Hunt joins the team for another action-packed weekend
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The Saturday Jury
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'I can't let this St Leger runner go unbacked at 28-1' - Gina Bryce joins our expert panel answering the big weekend questions
'I can't let this St Leger runner go unbacked at 28-1' - Gina Bryce joins our expert panel answering the big weekend questions
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The Saturday Jury
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'There is no better trainer of fillies and she's looked very good' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
'There is no better trainer of fillies and she's looked very good' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
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The Saturday Jury
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Top jockey Silvestre de Sousa joins our panel - and he's against Pacific Avenue in the Solario
Top jockey Silvestre de Sousa joins our panel - and he's against Pacific Avenue in the Solario
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The Saturday Jury
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'This has reportedly been the plan all season' - find out which Ebor contender has caught the eye of two of our experts
'This has reportedly been the plan all season' - find out which Ebor contender has caught the eye of two of our experts
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The Saturday Jury
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'He's a big price in an open Hungerford' - Megan Nicholls and Benoit de la Sayette join our expert panel
'He's a big price in an open Hungerford' - Megan Nicholls and Benoit de la Sayette join our expert panel
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The Saturday Jury
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'She can finally get the day she deserves' - trainer Seb Spencer joins the Saturday Jury panel
'She can finally get the day she deserves' - trainer Seb Spencer joins the Saturday Jury panel
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The Saturday Jury
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'He may represent some value' - Julie Camacho joins the Saturday Jury panel on the final day of Glorious Goodwood
'He may represent some value' - Julie Camacho joins the Saturday Jury panel on the final day of Glorious Goodwood
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The Saturday Jury
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'He's one I really like' - James Doyle joins the Saturday Jury panel for King George day
'He's one I really like' - James Doyle joins the Saturday Jury panel for King George day
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The Saturday Jury
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'He's ultra-consistent and has a massive chance' - our expert panel provide their verdicts for a packed weekend schedule
'He's ultra-consistent and has a massive chance' - our expert panel provide their verdicts for a packed weekend schedule
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The Saturday Jury
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'He's a lot better than we’ve seen and I expect him to win easily' - our expert panel dig through a packed Saturday to find some punting gems
'He's a lot better than we’ve seen and I expect him to win easily' - our expert panel dig through a packed Saturday to find some punting gems
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The Saturday Jury
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'I really don't see him getting beat' - Newmarket trainer Ilka Gansera-Leveque joins the panel for Eclipse day
'I really don't see him getting beat' - Newmarket trainer Ilka Gansera-Leveque joins the panel for Eclipse day
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The Saturday Jury
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'He is very good in this kind of race' - Tom Fanshawe gives his views on another mouthwatering weekend
'He is very good in this kind of race' - Tom Fanshawe gives his views on another mouthwatering weekend
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The Saturday Jury
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'He was so impressive when I watched him work' - Kieren Fallon joins the team to look at the final day of Royal Ascot
'He was so impressive when I watched him work' - Kieren Fallon joins the team to look at the final day of Royal Ascot
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The Saturday Jury
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'He should prove very hard to beat' - Maureen Haggas joins our expert panel looking at the weekend action
'He should prove very hard to beat' - Maureen Haggas joins our expert panel looking at the weekend action
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The Saturday Jury
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'The race looks made for him' - Derby-winning rider Martin Dwyer joins our panel of experts
'The race looks made for him' - Derby-winning rider Martin Dwyer joins our panel of experts
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The Saturday Jury
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'William Buick is a big pointer to her chances' - which of the dual champion jockey's rides does our panel fancy?
'William Buick is a big pointer to her chances' - which of the dual champion jockey's rides does our panel fancy?
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The Saturday Jury
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'He can cause an upset' - three of our panellists are taking on Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
'He can cause an upset' - three of our panellists are taking on Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
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The Saturday Jury
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'He looks like a jockey's dream' - our expert panel analyse the weekend racing and give their Derby verdicts
'He looks like a jockey's dream' - our expert panel analyse the weekend racing and give their Derby verdicts
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The Saturday Jury
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'It's a ride away from the ITV cameras I'm most looking forward to' - Hollie Doyle joins the team analysing the weekend racing
'It's a ride away from the ITV cameras I'm most looking forward to' - Hollie Doyle joins the team analysing the weekend racing
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The Saturday Jury
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'She'll have thrived with the warmer weather and this is a nice opportunity' - Lady Cecil joins our expert panel
'She'll have thrived with the warmer weather and this is a nice opportunity' - Lady Cecil joins our expert panel
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The Saturday Jury
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'He's got a huge engine and is definitely up to winning a big pot' - Adele Mulrennan and Dougie Costello join our panel

'He's got a huge engine and is definitely up to winning a big pot' - Adele Mulrennan and Dougie Costello join our panel

icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He has landed a lovely draw and was very impressive last time' - our panel with their weekend tips from Ascot to Longchamp
'He has landed a lovely draw and was very impressive last time' - our panel with their weekend tips from Ascot to Longchamp
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'I don't think it's a vintage Middle Park and he could be up to the task' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He's the day’s best bet and has a huge chance' - John Hunt joins the team for another action-packed weekend
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'I don't think it's a vintage Middle Park and he could be up to the task' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He's the day’s best bet and has a huge chance' - John Hunt joins the team for another action-packed weekend
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'I can't let this St Leger runner go unbacked at 28-1' - Gina Bryce joins our expert panel answering the big weekend questions
'I can't let this St Leger runner go unbacked at 28-1' - Gina Bryce joins our expert panel answering the big weekend questions
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'There is no better trainer of fillies and she's looked very good' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
'There is no better trainer of fillies and she's looked very good' - our top panel are on the hunt for weekend winners
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
Top jockey Silvestre de Sousa joins our panel - and he's against Pacific Avenue in the Solario
Top jockey Silvestre de Sousa joins our panel - and he's against Pacific Avenue in the Solario
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'This has reportedly been the plan all season' - find out which Ebor contender has caught the eye of two of our experts
'This has reportedly been the plan all season' - find out which Ebor contender has caught the eye of two of our experts
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He's a big price in an open Hungerford' - Megan Nicholls and Benoit de la Sayette join our expert panel
'He's a big price in an open Hungerford' - Megan Nicholls and Benoit de la Sayette join our expert panel
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The Saturday Jury
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'She can finally get the day she deserves' - trainer Seb Spencer joins the Saturday Jury panel
'She can finally get the day she deserves' - trainer Seb Spencer joins the Saturday Jury panel
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He may represent some value' - Julie Camacho joins the Saturday Jury panel on the final day of Glorious Goodwood
'He may represent some value' - Julie Camacho joins the Saturday Jury panel on the final day of Glorious Goodwood
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The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He's one I really like' - James Doyle joins the Saturday Jury panel for King George day
'He's one I really like' - James Doyle joins the Saturday Jury panel for King George day
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He's ultra-consistent and has a massive chance' - our expert panel provide their verdicts for a packed weekend schedule
'He's ultra-consistent and has a massive chance' - our expert panel provide their verdicts for a packed weekend schedule
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He's a lot better than we’ve seen and I expect him to win easily' - our expert panel dig through a packed Saturday to find some punting gems
'He's a lot better than we’ve seen and I expect him to win easily' - our expert panel dig through a packed Saturday to find some punting gems
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'I really don't see him getting beat' - Newmarket trainer Ilka Gansera-Leveque joins the panel for Eclipse day
'I really don't see him getting beat' - Newmarket trainer Ilka Gansera-Leveque joins the panel for Eclipse day
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He is very good in this kind of race' - Tom Fanshawe gives his views on another mouthwatering weekend
'He is very good in this kind of race' - Tom Fanshawe gives his views on another mouthwatering weekend
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He was so impressive when I watched him work' - Kieren Fallon joins the team to look at the final day of Royal Ascot
'He was so impressive when I watched him work' - Kieren Fallon joins the team to look at the final day of Royal Ascot
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He should prove very hard to beat' - Maureen Haggas joins our expert panel looking at the weekend action
'He should prove very hard to beat' - Maureen Haggas joins our expert panel looking at the weekend action
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'The race looks made for him' - Derby-winning rider Martin Dwyer joins our panel of experts
'The race looks made for him' - Derby-winning rider Martin Dwyer joins our panel of experts
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'William Buick is a big pointer to her chances' - which of the dual champion jockey's rides does our panel fancy?
'William Buick is a big pointer to her chances' - which of the dual champion jockey's rides does our panel fancy?
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He can cause an upset' - three of our panellists are taking on Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
'He can cause an upset' - three of our panellists are taking on Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'He looks like a jockey's dream' - our expert panel analyse the weekend racing and give their Derby verdicts
'He looks like a jockey's dream' - our expert panel analyse the weekend racing and give their Derby verdicts
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'It's a ride away from the ITV cameras I'm most looking forward to' - Hollie Doyle joins the team analysing the weekend racing
'It's a ride away from the ITV cameras I'm most looking forward to' - Hollie Doyle joins the team analysing the weekend racing
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
'She'll have thrived with the warmer weather and this is a nice opportunity' - Lady Cecil joins our expert panel
'She'll have thrived with the warmer weather and this is a nice opportunity' - Lady Cecil joins our expert panel
icon
The Saturday Jury
padlock
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