'He could prove a class apart' - Chester Williams joins our panel of experts to assess the weekend action
Who do you fancy for the feature December Gold Cup?
Matt Gardner, Racing Post Ratings So Scottish had a fine first season over fences, winning his first two before bumping into the now high-class Boothill. He shaped well at the festival, bang there jumping two out before the lack of a recent run told, something connections have addressed here as he had a pipe-opener at Gowran last month. There’s a fair chance we’re still to see the best of him.
Ryan McCue, Betfair So Scottish ran a lot better than the margin he was beaten on his seasonal return at Gowran Park over an inadequate trip last month. Given his connections, I would imagine this has been the target and he looks on a workable mark over his optimum trip.
Ella McNeill, racing manager and presenter Thunder Rock. I'm involved in him, so we're hoping he runs well. His form is strong and this has been his target all season.
