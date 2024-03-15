'Everything looks in place for a big run' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
The Midlands National headlines Saturday’s action on ITV4. Who wins it?
Ben Jones, jockey I’ve ridden against many of the runners in the past and I think My Silver Lining would have a great chance if she can perform to the same standard that she has all year. James Best has had a great run of things in these big Saturday handicaps this season and hopefully he can keep it going.
Nick Watts, tipster Mr Incredible ran a great race at Warwick on what was effectively his first race of last season, so he can go well fresh. In such a valuable race his absence isn't a concern and this test where they will go slow, allowing him time to work into the race, should suit him perfectly.
Jonny Pearson, Racing Post handicapper Ask Me Early was very impressive when winning in first-time cheekpieces last time out. Provided they have the same effect he should go very well at a fair price. Harry Fry can train one for a big race and I’d expect a good showing here.
Published on 15 March 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 18:00, 15 March 2024
