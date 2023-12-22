'He's been completely ignored by the handicapper' - Nick Luck joins the experts to assess Saturday's action
Who's your fancy in the Long Walk at Ascot?
Phill Andserson, tipster I was surprised to see Paisley Park as big a price as he is in his bid for a fourth win in this. He showed he retains plenty of ability when just failing to reel in Dashel Drasher at Newbury this month and he’s 6lb better off at the weights with that rival here. I expect them to go a decent pace and that could set it up for the veteran.
Pat Cooney, bet365 I’ll agree with the ratings, which suggest market leaders Crambo and West Balboa have a fair bit to find and offer no value. Paisley Park's second run of the season is usually one of his best. He didn’t look his age last time at Newbury, so he gets both the head and heart vote.
Nick Luck, Racing TV Champ looks a shade overpriced and makes a fair bit of appeal. You could make the argument that he wasn't at his best last year and his first-time-out record is so convincing. For an 11-year-old he's got no mileage on the clock and his career-best effort came in this race two years ago. He's the one to beat.
