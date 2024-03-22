'He's best caught fresh' - our experts deliver their verdicts on the weekend's racing
It’s Lincoln day at Doncaster. Who are you with in the big race?
Rachel Candelora, Racing TV Vetiver is already a Group horse in a handicap having finished third in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster last season. She was previously a Listed winner on soft ground and comes here fresh after a good fifth in the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day, while her jockey David Probert is riding out of his skin.
Harry Davies, jockey I'm gutted Awaal has come out as I really fancied his chances. Liberty Lane and Chazzesmee have form on soft ground and they look the two against the field. Liberty Lane is drawn on the stands' rail which was the place to be last year and could well be the case again. .
Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports It would be quite the feat if Chazzesmee were to land the Irish and English versions in the same week, but he certainly has a favourite's chance. He won snugly enough at the Curragh, handles testing conditions and if the race doesn’t come too soon he should make a bold bid. Liberty Lane won a decent race over course and distance in September and could have more improvement in him since being gelded.
Published on 22 March 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 19:06, 22 March 2024
