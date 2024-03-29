Racing Post logo
'I'll be disappointed if she gets beat' - Tom Bellamy and Gareth Topham join the panel to analyse the Easter action

The Flat’s kicking into gear and the Queen’s Cup is Saturday’s highlight. Who do you like?

Phill Anderson, tipster He’s probably going to be vulnerable for win purposes, but I can see Ravenscraig Castle outrunning his odds. He’s a consistent sort who ought to come on for his recent reappearance when running respectably at Newcastle and he’s hit the crossbar in two of his three previous starts at this track. He should go well with cheekpieces back on.

Tom Bellamy, jockey The Alan King-trained Tritonic is a classy type and looks as if he should have a good each-way chance. He has placed form at Royal Ascot in the past and he's well drawn in stall three. 

Jamie Hart, Tote You don’t want to be on the pace in a race like the Queen’s Cup, and those drawn high have a poor record. Metier is drawn mid-division, but there are plenty of potential leaders on his inside, so he should be able to tuck in and get a smooth run into the race. He’s one of the few who will love the ground and gets my vote.

Published on 29 March 2024

Last updated 17:19, 29 March 2024

