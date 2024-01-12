'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?

The Classic Chase headlines an excellent card at Warwick. Who do you like?

James Hill, tipster Galia Des Liteaux . She’s well treated on her best form from last season, which included a 13-length victory at this meeting. This is her first attempt in open company, but she’s a good jumper who likes to be up there and it could just be a question of whether she sees out the longer trip. She has a definite chance if the cheekpieces work.

Richard Hoiles, ITV Commentator Malina Girl came down three out at Cheltenham and can therefore run off the same mark, which gives her a big chance as she looked likely to be right in the finish that day and her stable have an excellent record with their British raiders this season. At a bigger price, Volcano has a great course record and his chance has been massively improved by the raising of the weights at the declaration stage.

Maddy Playle, reporter It’s risky putting your faith in a horse by Scorpion, but I like Rapper . With the 5lb claim of Alice Stevens, he’s effectively 3lb lower than when bolting up at Cheltenham just over a year ago and his fourth to some decent rivals at that track last time looked as if it could signal a return to winning form. At 20-1, he’s a big enough price and I’m happy to take a chance on him.