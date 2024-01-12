'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
The Classic Chase headlines an excellent card at Warwick. Who do you like?
James Hill, tipster Galia Des Liteaux. She’s well treated on her best form from last season, which included a 13-length victory at this meeting. This is her first attempt in open company, but she’s a good jumper who likes to be up there and it could just be a question of whether she sees out the longer trip. She has a definite chance if the cheekpieces work.
Richard Hoiles, ITV Commentator Malina Girl came down three out at Cheltenham and can therefore run off the same mark, which gives her a big chance as she looked likely to be right in the finish that day and her stable have an excellent record with their British raiders this season. At a bigger price, Volcano has a great course record and his chance has been massively improved by the raising of the weights at the declaration stage.
Maddy Playle, reporter It’s risky putting your faith in a horse by Scorpion, but I like Rapper. With the 5lb claim of Alice Stevens, he’s effectively 3lb lower than when bolting up at Cheltenham just over a year ago and his fourth to some decent rivals at that track last time looked as if it could signal a return to winning form. At 20-1, he’s a big enough price and I’m happy to take a chance on him.
