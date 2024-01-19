'He looks a big price to secure another victory' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?

The 5f handicap looks the best betting heat at Lingfield on Saturday. Who wins it?

Phill Anderson, tipster I don’t usually back anything with a wide draw over sprint trips at Lingfield but I can’t resist siding with Zarzyni . He has come all the way down to a mark of 84, having been rated 104 just 18 months ago. He showed he retains plenty of ability when making the frame at Wolverhampton last time and may come on for that first run in four months.

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power Bedford Flyer needs to bring his A game off a mark of 93 but his record at this track is exceptional with three wins, a second and a close fourth to Pattern-class performer Rohaan in five starts. He readily justified favouritism here in November and looks a big price to secure another victory in front of the ITV cameras.

Mike Cattermole, commentator This is a super race with loads of in-form sprinters and I really think any of the ten could win. I'm going for Bedford Flyer , who was highly impressive over course and distance three starts ago (admittedly he was well treated that day) and then ran into a really good one in Clarendon House in another hot race at Southwell last time. They used a visor for the first time that day, instead of the usual cheekpieces, and retain it here. He's still got some play with his mark.