'His traditional May resurgence is now under way' - Hollie Doyle and Richard Hoiles join the panel on a packed weekend of action

It's Derby Trial day at Lingfield. Who wins?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power While the mixed form of Aidan O’Brien's runners is a small concern, The Euphrates appeals despite being the Irish maestro's second string. Second in the Ballysax on heavy ground, the Frankel colt will prefer the sounder surface at Lingfield and can justify his 800,000gns price tag.

Hollie Doyle, jockey I think Defiance will go one better than he did in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom where the winner got first run on him and he stayed on very well late. He will have come on for that and the extra distance will help here.

James Hill, tipster Sorry to be boring, but Illinois is 5lb clear on ratings so I’ll take Aidan O’Brien’s colt to leave his reappearance in the Ballysax well behind. He clearly needed that race but, unlike his stablemate City Of Troy, physically this son of Galileo looks the part and he’ll have come on plenty for that Leopardstown outing. Defiance looks the best of the home team.