'His traditional May resurgence is now under way' - Hollie Doyle and Richard Hoiles join the panel on a packed weekend of action
It's Derby Trial day at Lingfield. Who wins?
Paul Binfield, Paddy Power While the mixed form of Aidan O’Brien's runners is a small concern, The Euphrates appeals despite being the Irish maestro's second string. Second in the Ballysax on heavy ground, the Frankel colt will prefer the sounder surface at Lingfield and can justify his 800,000gns price tag.
Hollie Doyle, jockey I think Defiance will go one better than he did in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom where the winner got first run on him and he stayed on very well late. He will have come on for that and the extra distance will help here.
James Hill, tipster Sorry to be boring, but Illinois is 5lb clear on ratings so I’ll take Aidan O’Brien’s colt to leave his reappearance in the Ballysax well behind. He clearly needed that race but, unlike his stablemate City Of Troy, physically this son of Galileo looks the part and he’ll have come on plenty for that Leopardstown outing. Defiance looks the best of the home team.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 May 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 18:35, 10 May 2024
- 'We think he's worth taking on at the prices' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'He's a huge price but there's valid excuses for his recent efforts' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'He's told us he's recovered and there are a lot of plus points' - Peter Scudamore joins the panel for Grand National day
- 'He should be very competitive off his mark for an in-form stable' - our jurors deliver their weekend verdicts
- 'We think he's worth taking on at the prices' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'He's a huge price but there's valid excuses for his recent efforts' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'He's told us he's recovered and there are a lot of plus points' - Peter Scudamore joins the panel for Grand National day
- 'He should be very competitive off his mark for an in-form stable' - our jurors deliver their weekend verdicts