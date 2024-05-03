'We think he's worth taking on at the prices' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing

1. City Of Troy bids for Guineas greatness. Banker or blowout?

Oli Bell, broadcaster On his two-year-old form he’s going to be exceptionally hard to beat, but as always the big questions are how has he trained on and what sort of form is he in? On past evidence he’s the best horse in the race, so I do expect him to win, but any chinks in his armour will be exploited by the very good horses taking him on.

Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper Banker. My one small niggle is that he perhaps wasn’t the most physically imposing juvenile, but that’s more of a concern for his longer-term prospects this year. I fancy Task Force to run into a place, and maybe even push Rosallion to be best of the rest. He did well at 6f last year but is bred to relish a mile.

John Priddey, Ladbrokes We think he's worth taking on at the prices. He was the standout juvenile colt last year, but many of his siblings failed to train on and there are at least three or four very plausible rivals. This is the deepest 2,000 Guineas we've seen for a while.