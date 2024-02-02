'He could be a Graded horse in a handicap' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?

It's the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival. Who do you most fancy?

Phill Anderson, tipster I can see The Big Chap reversing form with The Folkes Tiara in the Listed handicap chase (4.10 ). A winner of two of his five chase starts, Paul Flynn’s seven-year-old is progressive and he was closing all the way to the line when the pair met on Boxing Day. He may have won that race without an errant jump at the last, and with a 3lb pull at the weights he should go well.

Charlie Deutsch, jockey I'd like to be riding Marine Nationale in the Arkle Novice Chase (2.25 ). He looks very smart and does everything right. I'd be on Galopin Des Champs' side against Fastorslow in the Irish Gold Cup (3.35 ). You can't always catch him right but if he is then he might just have the edge.

Jamie Hart, Tote I like two in the 3m½f handicap hurdle (3.00 ), where Black Bamboo looks a big price after being backed off the boards over too short at Christmas, but Shanbally Kid gets the vote. He outstayed Monty’s Star in a hot 2m4f maiden hurdle last season before disappointing slightly in the Albert Bartlett, but a mark of 133 looks generous back hurdling. A reverse Exacta, anyone?