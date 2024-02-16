'His stable's in good form and the vibes have been positive' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
Can anyone stop L’Homme Presse in the Ascot Chase (3.36)?
Pat Cooney, bet365 Initially I thought this trip on drying ground might be a disadvantage but all four runners are used to making the running, so stamina will be a factor. On official ratings L'Homme Presse has 7lb or more in hand, and overall he’s the most likely winner.
Richie McLernon, jockey I’m with Ahoy Senor in this one. I know he’s dropping back in trip but going right-handed around Ascot will suit him, whereas going that way around will be a little bit against L’Homme Presse.
Gary Savage, tipster The less than expected rain and warm temperatures this week won't have been welcomed by L'Homme Presse's connections, although it won't be any quicker than on his only course visit when he was an impressive winner of a graduation chase. Pic D'Orhy will love the ground, track and trip but has a bit to find.
Published on 16 February 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 18:00, 16 February 2024
- 'I like the way he has been kept fresh' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He could be a Graded horse in a handicap' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He could run well at a double-figure price' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He looks a big price to secure another victory' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?