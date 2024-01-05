Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He ticks all the boxes and should be hard to beat' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?

Who is your strongest fancy from the four ITV4 races at Wincanton?

Matt Gardner, Racing Post Ratings Individualiste looks short enough in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle and is worth taking on with Intimate (3.15), who has improved plenty on his three starts over hurdles and left the impression there was more still to come at Uttoxeter last time. His trainer Venetia Williams continues in good form and the further increase in trip ought to really suit.

James Knight, Coral I thought Georges Saint (2.40) had a decent chance in a better race than this at Sandown before that meeting was lost to the weather so he should be hard to beat here. The case for him is pretty obvious – he is a relatively unexposed Venetia Williams-trained chaser who was going away from his field when winning last time on heavy ground over a bit further. He ticks all the boxes.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent Individualiste (3.15) looks to be the banker of the day. He has soft-ground winning form and should be the one to beat off only 4lb higher than when easily scoring at Taunton last week. That reduces to 2lb when you consider Freddie Gingell is claiming 5lb rather than 3lb here.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 5 January 2024inThe Saturday Jury

Last updated 19:41, 5 January 2024

icon
more inThe Saturday Jury
more inThe Saturday Jury