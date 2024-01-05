'He ticks all the boxes and should be hard to beat' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?

Who is your strongest fancy from the four ITV4 races at Wincanton?

Matt Gardner, Racing Post Ratings Individualiste looks short enough in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle and is worth taking on with Intimate (3.15 ), who has improved plenty on his three starts over hurdles and left the impression there was more still to come at Uttoxeter last time. His trainer Venetia Williams continues in good form and the further increase in trip ought to really suit.

James Knight, Coral I thought Georges Saint (2.40 ) had a decent chance in a better race than this at Sandown before that meeting was lost to the weather so he should be hard to beat here. The case for him is pretty obvious – he is a relatively unexposed Venetia Williams-trained chaser who was going away from his field when winning last time on heavy ground over a bit further. He ticks all the boxes.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent Individualiste (3.15 ) looks to be the banker of the day. He has soft-ground winning form and should be the one to beat off only 4lb higher than when easily scoring at Taunton last week. That reduces to 2lb when you consider Freddie Gingell is claiming 5lb rather than 3lb here.