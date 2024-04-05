Racing Post logo
'He should be very competitive off his mark for an in-form stable' - our jurors deliver their weekend verdicts


The Queen's Prize is the feature race on ITV at Kempton. Where's the value?

Alex Fussey, commentator I think the head of the market is the place to focus on and I'm looking forward to the return of course winner Novel Legend, who was highly tried at the backend of last season and has the makings of a useful stayer. At a bigger price keep an eye out for Circuit Breaker, who has joined Jonjo O'Neill and will be of interest over jumps in the future. 

James Hill, tipster I’d say it’s with a couple of the old boys. Sleeping Lion has won this race before and goes for a stable which generally has a good record here, but more interesting is Tritonic, who is now 1lb below his last winning mark on the Flat and returns from his break. He’s twice won before after a decent absence, including that latest Flat victory, and has shown up well in two previous visits to this venue.

Tritonic: impressive in the Adonis at Kempton
Tritonic: can make a winning return to the FlatCredit: Edward Whitaker

Ryan McCue, Betfair  Plenty hold chances but at the prices Duty Of Care is my selection. He’s a dual course-and-distance winner and was second in this race off 2lb higher last season. Saffie Osborne takes over in the saddle for the first time and the pair should be competitive.  

Published on 5 April 2024

Last updated 18:00, 5 April 2024

