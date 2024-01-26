'He could run well at a double-figure price' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
The Cotswold Chase looks fascinating. Who wins it?
Bobby Beevers, SIS/raceday presenter I'd fancy Royale Pagaille if the race was run at Haydock. The Real Whacker gave the north their first Grade 1 success at the festival in 11 years and I'd love to see him bounce back here but Stay Away Fay has made a bright start over fences. I've been impressed with him and, while it's a cracking race, I fully expect him to be on top at the finish.
Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports It has a wide-open feel with all six runners but most of the field have had plenty of chances over fences and I'll be hoping the more unexposed Stay Away Fay can prove himself a truly exciting prospect. He's two from two over fences and I could see him going off shorter than 3-1.
Charlie Hammond, jockey Last year's winner Ahoy Senor hasn't had the season connections would have hoped for, so I'll go with Datsalrightgino. He put in an impressive performance to win the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last time and he's still quite unexposed over this trip.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'He looks a big price to secure another victory' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He ticks all the boxes and should be hard to beat' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'I'd be a layer of Jeriko Du Reponet' - who do our panel of expert judges and professionals fancy this weekend?
- 'He's been completely ignored by the handicapper' - Nick Luck joins the experts to assess Saturday's action
- 'He looks a big price to secure another victory' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He ticks all the boxes and should be hard to beat' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'I'd be a layer of Jeriko Du Reponet' - who do our panel of expert judges and professionals fancy this weekend?
- 'He's been completely ignored by the handicapper' - Nick Luck joins the experts to assess Saturday's action