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Gambling review

It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling

It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling

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Peter Thomas
Threat of legal action demonstrates 'how badly trust has broken down' between operators and Gambling Commission, says top industry analyst
Threat of legal action demonstrates 'how badly trust has broken down' between operators and Gambling Commission, says top industry analyst
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Britain
Affordability checks driving a 'massive worldwide money laundering issue', warns leading financial crime expert
Affordability checks driving a 'massive worldwide money laundering issue', warns leading financial crime expert
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Britain
Affordability checks will be evaluated 'in the real world' despite calls for a pause in their implementation
Affordability checks will be evaluated 'in the real world' despite calls for a pause in their implementation
icon
Britain
Astonishing and unacceptable: key DCMS adviser quits in disgust over plan to roll out affordability checks
Astonishing and unacceptable: key DCMS adviser quits in disgust over plan to roll out affordability checks
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Britain
How ChatGPT and AI chatbots help punters to bypass affordability checks and bet on the black market
How ChatGPT and AI chatbots help punters to bypass affordability checks and bet on the black market
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Britain
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
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Britain
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
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On The Money
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The evidence has spoken and it’s time to listen: financial risk assessments need to be reconsidered
The evidence has spoken and it’s time to listen: financial risk assessments need to be reconsidered
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Grainne Hurst
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
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On The Money
'Our sport's in danger if we don't get it right' - Kim Bailey warns of impending disaster for racing due to affordability checks
'Our sport's in danger if we don't get it right' - Kim Bailey warns of impending disaster for racing due to affordability checks
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Britain
Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme
Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme
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Britain
Affordability checks pushing punters to illegal operators as well as on-course market, says owner and former bookmaker
Affordability checks pushing punters to illegal operators as well as on-course market, says owner and former bookmaker
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Britain
'The current situation is raising serious questions' - supporter of affordability checks urges government to pause their introduction
'The current situation is raising serious questions' - supporter of affordability checks urges government to pause their introduction
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Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
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On The Money
New affordability campaign launched as survey reveals two-thirds of punters would be unwilling to provide documents to continue betting
New affordability campaign launched as survey reveals two-thirds of punters would be unwilling to provide documents to continue betting
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Britain
Racing fans urged to write to their MPs as sport calls on culture secretary Lisa Nandy to halt affordability checks
Racing fans urged to write to their MPs as sport calls on culture secretary Lisa Nandy to halt affordability checks
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Britain
Explainer: what is the latest on affordability checks and how might they fuel the black market?
Explainer: what is the latest on affordability checks and how might they fuel the black market?
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Britain
'I struggle to get my head around it' - Lee Westwood laments affordability checks and provides his Grand National and Masters picks
'I struggle to get my head around it' - Lee Westwood laments affordability checks and provides his Grand National and Masters picks
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Grand National festival
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Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
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Britain
New campaign to highlight impact of affordability checks on punters and the sport set to launch
New campaign to highlight impact of affordability checks on punters and the sport set to launch
icon
Britain
'Black market bookmakers work on word of mouth and they're difficult to stop - which is why affordability checks need to be eased off'
'Black market bookmakers work on word of mouth and they're difficult to stop - which is why affordability checks need to be eased off'
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Britain
BHA chief calls on government to halt affordability checks after ministers rule out levy reform
BHA chief calls on government to halt affordability checks after ministers rule out levy reform
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Britain
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
icon
Lee Mottershead
It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling

It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling

icon
Peter Thomas
Threat of legal action demonstrates 'how badly trust has broken down' between operators and Gambling Commission, says top industry analyst
Threat of legal action demonstrates 'how badly trust has broken down' between operators and Gambling Commission, says top industry analyst
icon
Britain
Affordability checks driving a 'massive worldwide money laundering issue', warns leading financial crime expert
icon
Britain
Affordability checks will be evaluated 'in the real world' despite calls for a pause in their implementation
icon
Britain
Affordability checks driving a 'massive worldwide money laundering issue', warns leading financial crime expert
icon
Britain
Affordability checks will be evaluated 'in the real world' despite calls for a pause in their implementation
icon
Britain
Astonishing and unacceptable: key DCMS adviser quits in disgust over plan to roll out affordability checks
Astonishing and unacceptable: key DCMS adviser quits in disgust over plan to roll out affordability checks
icon
Britain
How ChatGPT and AI chatbots help punters to bypass affordability checks and bet on the black market
How ChatGPT and AI chatbots help punters to bypass affordability checks and bet on the black market
icon
Britain
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
icon
Britain
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
icon
On The Money
padlock
The evidence has spoken and it’s time to listen: financial risk assessments need to be reconsidered
The evidence has spoken and it’s time to listen: financial risk assessments need to be reconsidered
icon
Grainne Hurst
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
icon
On The Money
'Our sport's in danger if we don't get it right' - Kim Bailey warns of impending disaster for racing due to affordability checks
'Our sport's in danger if we don't get it right' - Kim Bailey warns of impending disaster for racing due to affordability checks
icon
Britain
Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme
Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme
icon
Britain
Affordability checks pushing punters to illegal operators as well as on-course market, says owner and former bookmaker
Affordability checks pushing punters to illegal operators as well as on-course market, says owner and former bookmaker
icon
Britain
'The current situation is raising serious questions' - supporter of affordability checks urges government to pause their introduction
'The current situation is raising serious questions' - supporter of affordability checks urges government to pause their introduction
icon
Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
icon
On The Money
New affordability campaign launched as survey reveals two-thirds of punters would be unwilling to provide documents to continue betting
New affordability campaign launched as survey reveals two-thirds of punters would be unwilling to provide documents to continue betting
icon
Britain
Racing fans urged to write to their MPs as sport calls on culture secretary Lisa Nandy to halt affordability checks
Racing fans urged to write to their MPs as sport calls on culture secretary Lisa Nandy to halt affordability checks
icon
Britain
Explainer: what is the latest on affordability checks and how might they fuel the black market?
Explainer: what is the latest on affordability checks and how might they fuel the black market?
icon
Britain
'I struggle to get my head around it' - Lee Westwood laments affordability checks and provides his Grand National and Masters picks
'I struggle to get my head around it' - Lee Westwood laments affordability checks and provides his Grand National and Masters picks
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
icon
Britain
New campaign to highlight impact of affordability checks on punters and the sport set to launch
New campaign to highlight impact of affordability checks on punters and the sport set to launch
icon
Britain
'Black market bookmakers work on word of mouth and they're difficult to stop - which is why affordability checks need to be eased off'
'Black market bookmakers work on word of mouth and they're difficult to stop - which is why affordability checks need to be eased off'
icon
Britain
BHA chief calls on government to halt affordability checks after ministers rule out levy reform
BHA chief calls on government to halt affordability checks after ministers rule out levy reform
icon
Britain
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
icon
Lee Mottershead
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