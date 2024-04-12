'He's told us he's recovered and there are a lot of plus points' - Peter Scudamore joins the panel for Grand National day
It's the big one. Who wins the Grand National?
Pat Cooney, bet365 Panda Boy. There's lots to like; trainer Martin Brassil has won the race before, he's got proven form in big-field staying chases on soft ground and runs here off bottom weight. His rider JJ Slevin won the Irish National earlier this month so plenty of boxes are ticked.
Mark Johnson, commentator The grey Vanillier kept on strongly from the last to finish second 12 months ago and his second behind I Am Maximus in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time showed that he is now coming into form.
Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer Obviously Corach Rambler. It's like sending your child out to run so I can't look away from him. I realise it's an enormous task and perhaps a better quality race than last year in which he's worse off, but there are a lot of plus points. It was clearly a very good run in the Gold Cup and it's down to the ability of the horse and his ability to recover after that. We believe he's recovered and scientifically he's told us he's recovered.
Published on 12 April 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 19:14, 12 April 2024
