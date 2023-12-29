'I'd be a layer of Jeriko Du Reponet' - who do our panel of expert judges and professionals fancy this weekend?

The Challow is the big one on Saturday. Who wins?

Robbie Llewellyn, trainer It has to be Willmount , doesn't it? He's progressive, won impressively at the course last time and is a nice type who is up in trip, but he won a point-to-point so you'd like to think he'd stay. He looks the class horse in the race.

James Millman, Racing TV Nicky Henderson may well be the beneficiary of Neil Mulholland giving Willmount a light bumper campaign, but his form lacks substance and he faces a real test in Captain Teague . His trainer Paul Nicholls has won this race for the last three years and connections will have learnt plenty from his Cheltenham defeat. He is the one to beat.

Jonny Pearson, Racing Post handicapper Captain Teague has produced the highest level of form in the race and for me is the one they need to beat. Paul Nicholls' horses are running well and I expect him to get the better of a decent field here. Willmount has done nothing wrong but this is a much better field than he has raced against so far.