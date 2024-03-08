'He's been laid out for this' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
Sandown's Imperial Cup is the big betting heat on Saturday. Who wins it?
Richard Bandey, trainer My selection is Knickerbockerglory. He was second in the race last year, the ground and track suit and although he's a little bit higher in the weights this time he's coming off a good sixth in the Betfair Hurdle. He has a decent each-way chance for a team who do well in the race.
Olly Eden, deputy weeklies editor Faivoir looks an interesting each-way proposition for Dan Skelton, who won this with Langer Dan in 2021 and saddled the second and third in last year's running. The nine-year-old is tricky to predict but bounced back to form when fifth in the Betfair Hurdle last month. He won the County Hurdle last season off just a 2lb lower mark and his form figures in the month of March, which read 131301, catch the eye.
Tim Peters, commentator Paul Nicholls has won two of the last four runnings of the Imperial Cup and I like the claims of Sans Bruit. A frequent winner when trained in France, this six-year-old will strip a lot fitter for the stable debut at Doncaster. Now dropped 2lb and with the hood back on, he can be much more competitive here.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 March 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 18:00, 8 March 2024
- 'I fancy him strongly' - who are our panel of experts siding with this weekend?
- 'She’s in the form of her life' - Kielan Woods joins our panel of experts to look at the weekend action
- 'His stable's in good form and the vibes have been positive' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'I like the way he has been kept fresh' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He could be a Graded horse in a handicap' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'I fancy him strongly' - who are our panel of experts siding with this weekend?
- 'She’s in the form of her life' - Kielan Woods joins our panel of experts to look at the weekend action
- 'His stable's in good form and the vibes have been positive' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'I like the way he has been kept fresh' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 'He could be a Graded horse in a handicap' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?