'He's a huge price but there's valid excuses for his recent efforts' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
The bet365 Gold Cup is the big betting race at Sandown. Where's the value?
James Knight, Coral After what we have seen in recent weeks, it is worth focusing on the Irish-trained horses here – and Amirite, Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner have form lines in Irish chases that are likely stronger than the British form on offer. I could easily see an Irish 1-2 or maybe even a 1-2-3.
Olly Murphy, trainer Kitty's Light had a hard race two weeks ago, but brings good form and Threeunderthrufive is a progressive handicapper, but Le Milos is most interesting. He's been freshened up since running in the Pertemps at Cheltenham and the return to a big-field handicap chase should suit him. He's only 3lb higher than when winning the Coral Gold Cup.
Darren Owen, commentator Willie Mullins can cap a wonderful spring in Britain with another victory and Nick Rockett is my idea of the winner. This is only his fifth chase start but he's been mixing it with some of the leading novices in Ireland and has the potential for a big run in a race of this nature.
Published on 26 April 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- 'He's told us he's recovered and there are a lot of plus points' - Peter Scudamore joins the panel for Grand National day
- 'He should be very competitive off his mark for an in-form stable' - our jurors deliver their weekend verdicts
- 'I'll be disappointed if she gets beat' - Tom Bellamy and Gareth Topham join the panel to analyse the Easter action
- 'He's best caught fresh' - our experts deliver their verdicts on the weekend's racing