OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He's a huge price but there's valid excuses for his recent efforts' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing

The bet365 Gold Cup is the big betting race at Sandown. Where's the value?

James Knight, Coral After what we have seen in recent weeks, it is worth focusing on the Irish-trained horses here – and Amirite, Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner have form lines in Irish chases that are likely stronger than the British form on offer. I could easily see an Irish 1-2 or maybe even a 1-2-3.

Olly Murphy, trainer Kitty's Light had a hard race two weeks ago, but brings good form and Threeunderthrufive is a progressive handicapper, but Le Milos is most interesting. He's been freshened up since running in the Pertemps at Cheltenham and the return to a big-field handicap chase should suit him. He's only 3lb higher than when winning the Coral Gold Cup.

Le Milos and Harry Skelton take the last in the Coral Gold Cup from stablemates Remastered (left) and Gericault Roque
Le Milos: Olly Murphy's fancy in the bet365 Gold CupCredit: Mark Cranham

Darren Owen, commentator Willie Mullins can cap a wonderful spring in Britain with another victory and Nick Rockett is my idea of the winner. This is only his fifth chase start but he's been mixing it with some of the leading novices in Ireland and has the potential for a big run in a race of this nature.

Published on 26 April 2024inThe Saturday Jury

Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024

