'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
It's Scottish Grand National day at Ayr. Who wins the big one?
Jamie McBride, William Hill In a wide-open contest Git Maker is my tentative selection. He beat all bar the well-handicapped Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir and after just three starts this season will come here fresher than most.
Tom Park, tipster Dan Skelton can take a huge step towards landing the trainers' championship with Ballygrifincottage. His form fell off a cliff last season after beating the now 145-rated Beauport by 11 lengths at Haydock. He has taken two huge steps in the right direction on his last two runs and if he can improve again he'll be bang there off his mark of 138.
Gary Savage, tipster It's not a race I feel I can ever get to grips with, but with the usual spring ground looking unlikely after another dousing on Thursday I don't see My Silver Lining being far away. She's a true stayer, sneaks in off a lovely low weight and won in April last year.
Published on 19 April 2024inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated 19:02, 19 April 2024
