'He's a tasty double-figure price' - Tom Scudamore and Tom Stanley answer the key weekend questions
It’s Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury. Who wins?
Phill Anderson, tipster I’ll take a chance on Eldorado Allen outrunning big odds. He shaped with promise on last month’s return at Ascot and has course form having won the Denman Chase last year. He’s a bit hit and miss but that’s factored into his price.
James Burn, Lambourn correspondent It's not original and Irish winners of this are rare, but Mahler Mission makes plenty of appeal and his trainer John McConnell must always be respected. Mahler Mission could be a Graded horse and he stays well.
Jamie Hart, Tote I’m playing a few outsiders against the field. Datsalrightgino has been crying out for a step up in trip and is better than he showed at Aintree. Twig can continue to improve on decent ground and Dusart’s inherent talent seems to have been forgotten too quickly. Six bets for the Hail Mary Trifecta!
