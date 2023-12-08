'I love him and the 4-1 looks huge' - Andrew Thornton joins our panel of experts to assess the weekend action

Who do you fancy in Aintree's Becher Chase?

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports As always the Becher is a tricky race to call, but Percussion has three good runs round Aintree on his CV and I don’t see why he won’t go close again.

James Hill, tipster Nigel Twiston-Davies has won this race a record six times and I like the look of his Undersupervision at the prices. He’s a good jumper, has a nice light weight in the deep ground, and comes into this having returned to form when third at Cheltenham last time. However, if you back him, you must have a saver on Chambard , who will be as much as 12lb better off here having finished in front of Undersupervision at Cheltenham. Remarkably, he’s the bigger price.

Lawney Hill, trainer The Big Breakaway shaped well enough in the Badger Beer to think there's a good handicap in him this year, and with the rain due at Aintree it could be this race. He's back on a good mark and can go well.