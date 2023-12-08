'I love him and the 4-1 looks huge' - Andrew Thornton joins our panel of experts to assess the weekend action
Who do you fancy in Aintree's Becher Chase?
Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports As always the Becher is a tricky race to call, but Percussion has three good runs round Aintree on his CV and I don’t see why he won’t go close again.
James Hill, tipster Nigel Twiston-Davies has won this race a record six times and I like the look of his Undersupervision at the prices. He’s a good jumper, has a nice light weight in the deep ground, and comes into this having returned to form when third at Cheltenham last time. However, if you back him, you must have a saver on Chambard, who will be as much as 12lb better off here having finished in front of Undersupervision at Cheltenham. Remarkably, he’s the bigger price.
Lawney Hill, trainer The Big Breakaway shaped well enough in the Badger Beer to think there's a good handicap in him this year, and with the rain due at Aintree it could be this race. He's back on a good mark and can go well.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'He's a tasty double-figure price' - Tom Scudamore and Tom Stanley answer the key weekend questions
- 'He's been extremely progressive since he beat a horse of mine' - trainer Olly Murphy joins our expert panel
- 'He will be massively dangerous off bottomweight' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- 'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- 'I can see her running a big race at around 14-1' - who do our experts fancy on an action-packed weekend
- 'He's a tasty double-figure price' - Tom Scudamore and Tom Stanley answer the key weekend questions
- 'He's been extremely progressive since he beat a horse of mine' - trainer Olly Murphy joins our expert panel
- 'He will be massively dangerous off bottomweight' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- 'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- 'I can see her running a big race at around 14-1' - who do our experts fancy on an action-packed weekend