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Previews

Ben Pauling unleashes his 'speediest novice hurdler' - plus an infrequent visitor to Cheltenham who it pays to follow

Ben Pauling unleashes his 'speediest novice hurdler' - plus an infrequent visitor to Cheltenham who it pays to follow

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Previews
3.52 Clonmel: Rexem the one to beat for John McConnell but plenty of runners hoping the rain stays away
3.52 Clonmel: Rexem the one to beat for John McConnell but plenty of runners hoping the rain stays away
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Previews
'He might prove a bargain buy' - it's time to deliver for Amo's £2m 'nearly horse'
'He might prove a bargain buy' - it's time to deliver for Amo's £2m 'nearly horse'
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Previews
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'It was always the plan' - Gosdens' Eclipse project enters phase two with overnight sensation Ombudsman
'It was always the plan' - Gosdens' Eclipse project enters phase two with overnight sensation Ombudsman
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Raceday Intel
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3.35 Sandown: Sosie on parade at Sandown as master trainer Andre Fabre targets first Eclipse - but opinions differ whether ground will suit
3.35 Sandown: Sosie on parade at Sandown as master trainer Andre Fabre targets first Eclipse - but opinions differ whether ground will suit
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Previews
1.50 Sandown: A cohort's poor record in the Coral Charge unearthed - plus the inside word from the trainers
1.50 Sandown: A cohort's poor record in the Coral Charge unearthed - plus the inside word from the trainers
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Previews
4.17 Naas: 'We're keen to support the race' - high-quality field for inaugural Pat Smullen Stakes
4.17 Naas: 'We're keen to support the race' - high-quality field for inaugural Pat Smullen Stakes
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Previews
'I've been over the moon with him' - the Melbourne Cup contender and lesser-spotted stayer aiming to show proven Plate form counts for plenty
'I've been over the moon with him' - the Melbourne Cup contender and lesser-spotted stayer aiming to show proven Plate form counts for plenty
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Previews
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4.33 Naas: It looks a Whistlejacket v Babouche match, but could there be 'a lurker in the long grass'?
4.33 Naas: It looks a Whistlejacket v Babouche match, but could there be 'a lurker in the long grass'?
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Previews
2.00 Newbury: can Wave Rider continue Charlton stable's outstanding record? Analysis and key quotes for London Gold Cup
2.00 Newbury: can Wave Rider continue Charlton stable's outstanding record? Analysis and key quotes for London Gold Cup
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Previews
Trainer saddles first runner at Craven meeting and Shark Hanlon teams up with Bronsan Racing - Thursday's punting pointers
Trainer saddles first runner at Craven meeting and Shark Hanlon teams up with Bronsan Racing - Thursday's punting pointers
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Previews
'I'll be surprised if he doesn't win in some style' - Richard Birch provides his fancies for a big day over both codes
'I'll be surprised if he doesn't win in some style' - Richard Birch provides his fancies for a big day over both codes
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Raceday Intel
Watch: Scottish Grand National and Greenham preview show with Keith Melrose and Tom Park
Watch: Scottish Grand National and Greenham preview show with Keith Melrose and Tom Park
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Racing Postcast
Deauville: will we be seeing Guineas prospects or future Commonwealth Cup contenders in pair of Group 3s?
Deauville: will we be seeing Guineas prospects or future Commonwealth Cup contenders in pair of Group 3s?
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Previews
David Jennings' Grand National tips and runner guide
David Jennings' Grand National tips and runner guide
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Grand National festival
Tackle the Grand National if you dare! For unwary punters, the famous Aintree race still carries plenty of risk
Tackle the Grand National if you dare! For unwary punters, the famous Aintree race still carries plenty of risk
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Raceday Intel
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Harry Wilson bangs in a 14-1 winner at Aintree and has more tips for every race on the card
Harry Wilson bangs in a 14-1 winner at Aintree and has more tips for every race on the card
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Free tips
Watch: Grand National preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
Watch: Grand National preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
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Racing Postcast
From Doncaster to Dubai plus Derby trials - spring has sprung and treats aplenty are in store
From Doncaster to Dubai plus Derby trials - spring has sprung and treats aplenty are in store
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Previews
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Premier League footballer unleashes 150,000gns newcomer and Newmarket trainer eyes jumps success - Saturday's punting pointers
Premier League footballer unleashes 150,000gns newcomer and Newmarket trainer eyes jumps success - Saturday's punting pointers
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Previews
Watch: Doncaster and Kempton preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
Watch: Doncaster and Kempton preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
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Racing Postcast
Kevin Philippart de Foy seeks first jumps winner and the Gosdens take aim at Kempton feature - punting pointers for Wednesday
Kevin Philippart de Foy seeks first jumps winner and the Gosdens take aim at Kempton feature - punting pointers for Wednesday
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Previews
4.50 Hexham: 'Everything should be perfect' for ex-Irish chaser says trainer who ran him over the wrong trip last time
4.50 Hexham: 'Everything should be perfect' for ex-Irish chaser says trainer who ran him over the wrong trip last time
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Previews
Richard Birch's best bet won at 4-1 last weekend - find out his tips for Saturday
Richard Birch's best bet won at 4-1 last weekend - find out his tips for Saturday
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Raceday Intel
Ben Pauling unleashes his 'speediest novice hurdler' - plus an infrequent visitor to Cheltenham who it pays to follow

Ben Pauling unleashes his 'speediest novice hurdler' - plus an infrequent visitor to Cheltenham who it pays to follow

icon
Previews
3.52 Clonmel: Rexem the one to beat for John McConnell but plenty of runners hoping the rain stays away
3.52 Clonmel: Rexem the one to beat for John McConnell but plenty of runners hoping the rain stays away
icon
Previews
'He might prove a bargain buy' - it's time to deliver for Amo's £2m 'nearly horse'
icon
Previews
padlock
'It was always the plan' - Gosdens' Eclipse project enters phase two with overnight sensation Ombudsman
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
'He might prove a bargain buy' - it's time to deliver for Amo's £2m 'nearly horse'
icon
Previews
padlock
'It was always the plan' - Gosdens' Eclipse project enters phase two with overnight sensation Ombudsman
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
3.35 Sandown: Sosie on parade at Sandown as master trainer Andre Fabre targets first Eclipse - but opinions differ whether ground will suit
3.35 Sandown: Sosie on parade at Sandown as master trainer Andre Fabre targets first Eclipse - but opinions differ whether ground will suit
icon
Previews
1.50 Sandown: A cohort's poor record in the Coral Charge unearthed - plus the inside word from the trainers
1.50 Sandown: A cohort's poor record in the Coral Charge unearthed - plus the inside word from the trainers
icon
Previews
4.17 Naas: 'We're keen to support the race' - high-quality field for inaugural Pat Smullen Stakes
4.17 Naas: 'We're keen to support the race' - high-quality field for inaugural Pat Smullen Stakes
icon
Previews
'I've been over the moon with him' - the Melbourne Cup contender and lesser-spotted stayer aiming to show proven Plate form counts for plenty
'I've been over the moon with him' - the Melbourne Cup contender and lesser-spotted stayer aiming to show proven Plate form counts for plenty
icon
Previews
padlock
4.33 Naas: It looks a Whistlejacket v Babouche match, but could there be 'a lurker in the long grass'?
4.33 Naas: It looks a Whistlejacket v Babouche match, but could there be 'a lurker in the long grass'?
icon
Previews
2.00 Newbury: can Wave Rider continue Charlton stable's outstanding record? Analysis and key quotes for London Gold Cup
2.00 Newbury: can Wave Rider continue Charlton stable's outstanding record? Analysis and key quotes for London Gold Cup
icon
Previews
Trainer saddles first runner at Craven meeting and Shark Hanlon teams up with Bronsan Racing - Thursday's punting pointers
Trainer saddles first runner at Craven meeting and Shark Hanlon teams up with Bronsan Racing - Thursday's punting pointers
icon
Previews
'I'll be surprised if he doesn't win in some style' - Richard Birch provides his fancies for a big day over both codes
'I'll be surprised if he doesn't win in some style' - Richard Birch provides his fancies for a big day over both codes
icon
Raceday Intel
Watch: Scottish Grand National and Greenham preview show with Keith Melrose and Tom Park
Watch: Scottish Grand National and Greenham preview show with Keith Melrose and Tom Park
icon
Racing Postcast
Deauville: will we be seeing Guineas prospects or future Commonwealth Cup contenders in pair of Group 3s?
Deauville: will we be seeing Guineas prospects or future Commonwealth Cup contenders in pair of Group 3s?
icon
Previews
David Jennings' Grand National tips and runner guide
David Jennings' Grand National tips and runner guide
icon
Grand National festival
Tackle the Grand National if you dare! For unwary punters, the famous Aintree race still carries plenty of risk
Tackle the Grand National if you dare! For unwary punters, the famous Aintree race still carries plenty of risk
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
Harry Wilson bangs in a 14-1 winner at Aintree and has more tips for every race on the card
Harry Wilson bangs in a 14-1 winner at Aintree and has more tips for every race on the card
icon
Free tips
Watch: Grand National preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
Watch: Grand National preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
icon
Racing Postcast
From Doncaster to Dubai plus Derby trials - spring has sprung and treats aplenty are in store
From Doncaster to Dubai plus Derby trials - spring has sprung and treats aplenty are in store
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Previews
padlock
Premier League footballer unleashes 150,000gns newcomer and Newmarket trainer eyes jumps success - Saturday's punting pointers
Premier League footballer unleashes 150,000gns newcomer and Newmarket trainer eyes jumps success - Saturday's punting pointers
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Previews
Watch: Doncaster and Kempton preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
Watch: Doncaster and Kempton preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson
icon
Racing Postcast
Kevin Philippart de Foy seeks first jumps winner and the Gosdens take aim at Kempton feature - punting pointers for Wednesday
Kevin Philippart de Foy seeks first jumps winner and the Gosdens take aim at Kempton feature - punting pointers for Wednesday
icon
Previews
4.50 Hexham: 'Everything should be perfect' for ex-Irish chaser says trainer who ran him over the wrong trip last time
4.50 Hexham: 'Everything should be perfect' for ex-Irish chaser says trainer who ran him over the wrong trip last time
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Previews
Richard Birch's best bet won at 4-1 last weekend - find out his tips for Saturday
Richard Birch's best bet won at 4-1 last weekend - find out his tips for Saturday
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Raceday Intel
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