'I like the way he has been kept fresh' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?

The Betfair Hurdle is the main betting race at Newbury. Who wins it?

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent Harry Derham and Paul O'Brien are an outfit going places and could be in the headlines with Brentford Hope , who was at his best on the Flat when the ground was testing, so conditions might help. I like the way he has been kept fresh and he was mooted as a possible Classic contender in his youth, so hopefully that class shines through.

Natalie Green, broadcaster Spirit D’Aunou is a fast-improving young hurdler who should be suited by the likely strong pace in this big field. His win last time indicated there should be more improvement to come and his trainer Gary Moore excels in these races.

Joe Logue, Betfair racing trader Spirit D’Aunou is the one I like. He’s five from seven over hurdles and still only a five-year-old. He looks on a workable mark of 139 and has plenty of scope to improve. Gary Moore’s horses are going very well and this one will love the ground. A strong pace will suit his running style and I'll be hoping he finishes his race off nicely to come late and win.