'I fancy him strongly' - who are our panel of experts siding with this weekend?

Kelso's Morebattle Hurdle is the big betting race on Saturday. Who do you like?

Tom Bellamy, jockey Under Control is the obvious one with the best form in the book, but I was quite taken with Skycutter’s win last time. Having good Flat form, I don’t think the sharper track will phase him and he’s at the right end of the weights.

Matt Gardner, Racing Post Ratings Black Hawk Eagle has looked really progressive since joining Kerry Lee. His Wincanton win has been boosted by the second going in twice since and he was impressive at Hereford last time, winning with a good bit in hand. This is a much deeper race, but he’s certainly open to further improvement.

Brian Harding, former jockey I think Under Control deserves her place at the head of the market for Nicky Henderson. She ran a good race in a Grade 2 mares' hurdle at Doncaster last time when they didn't go a good gallop. She has proven herself in big-field handicaps and there looks to be plenty of pace in the race which should suit her well.