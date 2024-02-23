'She's in the form of her life' - Kielan Woods joins our panel of experts to look at the weekend action

The Eider is the big one at Newcastle. Who are you with?

Alex Fussey, commentator The Galloping Bear ran an excellent second in last year’s Eider behind the classy Kitty’s Light and I expect him to go close again. He loves testing conditions, is back on a mark of 140 (same as when second last year), plus this time around Joe Anderson will be on board taking off 5lb.

Jamie McBride, William Hill Likely favourite Anglers Crag looks to have very solid claims, but at a bigger price I would take a chance on Cruz Control . He has stamina to prove, but has a good jockey to get him switched off early and hopefully he can at least make the frame with the generous firms like William Hill paying five places.

Nick Watts, weeklies editor Tipping a horse who pulled up last time out is risky, but Major Dundee can easily get involved here if he bounces back. Alan King is in better form now than when he last ran and Major Dundee is only 3lb higher than when taking the Midlands National last spring. They will be going slowly here and that should give him a chance to get into the race.