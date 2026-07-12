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The Last Word

He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting

He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting

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Ante-Post Angles
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Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
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Ante-Post Angles
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My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
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The Last Word
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This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
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The Last Word
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Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
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The Last Word
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Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
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The Last Word
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A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
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The Last Word
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'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
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A lively Derby outsider who could grab a place at a big price - plus Jim Bolger looks to have unleashed another classy prospect
A lively Derby outsider who could grab a place at a big price - plus Jim Bolger looks to have unleashed another classy prospect
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The Inside Track
Aidan O’Brien is on fire - and it could get even better for him on Saturday with this 10-1 Group 1 fancy
Aidan O’Brien is on fire - and it could get even better for him on Saturday with this 10-1 Group 1 fancy
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Ante-Post Angles
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I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
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Ante-Post Angles
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'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
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'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
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Nick Watts tipped Saturday’s big winner Havaila at 7-1 - but one of his favourite horses is now starting to test his patience
Nick Watts tipped Saturday’s big winner Havaila at 7-1 - but one of his favourite horses is now starting to test his patience
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Ante-Post Angles
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Have a piece of this progressive young chaser in the last big jumps handicap of the season
Have a piece of this progressive young chaser in the last big jumps handicap of the season
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Ante-Post Angles
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'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
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Home By The Lee is the current staying king - but I've got eyes on this 12-1 shot to dethrone him next year
Home By The Lee is the current staying king - but I've got eyes on this 12-1 shot to dethrone him next year
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Ante-Post Angles
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'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
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Eyecatchers
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Albert Einstein eclipsed - but this Aidan O’Brien stablemate now looks a cracking 2,000 Guineas bet
Albert Einstein eclipsed - but this Aidan O’Brien stablemate now looks a cracking 2,000 Guineas bet
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Ante-Post Angles
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'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
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Eyecatchers
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Have we seen one to shake up Aidan O'Brien's A-list of middle-distance stars? Plus two riders to follow this Flat season
Have we seen one to shake up Aidan O'Brien's A-list of middle-distance stars? Plus two riders to follow this Flat season
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The Inside Track
Local winners at Go North weekend and a scintillating debut from a Ballydoyle filly at Naas
Local winners at Go North weekend and a scintillating debut from a Ballydoyle filly at Naas
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The Inside Track
'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
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I think I've found Willie Mullins' Irish National horse - and he's cracking value at 20-1
I think I've found Willie Mullins' Irish National horse - and he's cracking value at 20-1
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Ante-Post Angles
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He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting

He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting

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Ante-Post Angles
padlock
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
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Ante-Post Angles
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My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
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The Last Word
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This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
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The Last Word
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My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
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The Last Word
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This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
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The Last Word
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Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
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The Last Word
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Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
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The Last Word
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A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
icon
The Last Word
padlock
'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
icon
Eyecatchers
padlock
A lively Derby outsider who could grab a place at a big price - plus Jim Bolger looks to have unleashed another classy prospect
A lively Derby outsider who could grab a place at a big price - plus Jim Bolger looks to have unleashed another classy prospect
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The Inside Track
Aidan O’Brien is on fire - and it could get even better for him on Saturday with this 10-1 Group 1 fancy
Aidan O’Brien is on fire - and it could get even better for him on Saturday with this 10-1 Group 1 fancy
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Ante-Post Angles
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I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
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Ante-Post Angles
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'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
padlock
'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
padlock
Nick Watts tipped Saturday’s big winner Havaila at 7-1 - but one of his favourite horses is now starting to test his patience
Nick Watts tipped Saturday’s big winner Havaila at 7-1 - but one of his favourite horses is now starting to test his patience
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Ante-Post Angles
padlock
Have a piece of this progressive young chaser in the last big jumps handicap of the season
Have a piece of this progressive young chaser in the last big jumps handicap of the season
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Ante-Post Angles
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'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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Eyecatchers
padlock
Home By The Lee is the current staying king - but I've got eyes on this 12-1 shot to dethrone him next year
Home By The Lee is the current staying king - but I've got eyes on this 12-1 shot to dethrone him next year
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
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Eyecatchers
padlock
Albert Einstein eclipsed - but this Aidan O’Brien stablemate now looks a cracking 2,000 Guineas bet
Albert Einstein eclipsed - but this Aidan O’Brien stablemate now looks a cracking 2,000 Guineas bet
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Ante-Post Angles
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'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
icon
Eyecatchers
padlock
Have we seen one to shake up Aidan O'Brien's A-list of middle-distance stars? Plus two riders to follow this Flat season
Have we seen one to shake up Aidan O'Brien's A-list of middle-distance stars? Plus two riders to follow this Flat season
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The Inside Track
Local winners at Go North weekend and a scintillating debut from a Ballydoyle filly at Naas
Local winners at Go North weekend and a scintillating debut from a Ballydoyle filly at Naas
icon
The Inside Track
'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
icon
Eyecatchers
padlock
I think I've found Willie Mullins' Irish National horse - and he's cracking value at 20-1
I think I've found Willie Mullins' Irish National horse - and he's cracking value at 20-1
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Ante-Post Angles
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