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'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
The horses who caught the attention of our experts on the Flat in Ireland and Britain on Saturday
Alobayyah
3rd, Ascot, Saturday
A lightly raced sort, she looks capable of making up for lost time if getting a clearer run at her racing. She did well to finish as close as she did and has to be high on the list for next month's Kensington Palace Stakes at the royal meeting.
Andrew Sheret
Empirical
3rd, Nottingham, Saturday
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