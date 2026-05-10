'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker

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Alobayyah

3rd, Ascot, Saturday

A lightly raced sort, she looks capable of making up for lost time if getting a clearer run at her racing. She did well to finish as close as she did and has to be high on the list for next month's Kensington Palace Stakes at the royal meeting.

Andrew Sheret

Empirical

3rd, Nottingham, Saturday