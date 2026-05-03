I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown

Bow Echo did pretty much what George Boughey said he would in the 2,000 Guineas and must surely now have a stranglehold on the three-year-old miling division.

Indeed, it is something of a surprise that some firms are still odds-against for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He is generally an evens shot, with Gstaad at 4-1.

Boughey had been oozing confidence before this weekend, but even he must have been slightly taken aback by just how brilliantly Bow Echo did it, beating Distant Storm into third by nearly 11 lengths. If Gstaad hadn't run, we would be talking in Frankel-esque terms.