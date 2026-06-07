This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1

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There's nothing particularly odd about the Dante providing the Derby winner. But there is when you consider it was the York third Christmas Day who won at Epsom on Saturday, turning around form with both of those who had finished in front of him on the Knavesmire.

The longer trip clearly made a big difference, so much so that it's likely Christmas Day will soon be racing at distances beyond a mile and a half. He is now joint-favourite at 5-1 for the St Leger, alongside Derby runner-up Maltese Cross and ahead of third-placed James J Braddock at a best-priced 10-1.

However, I suspect the rain-softened going also contributed a large amount to this result. Without denigrating Christmas Day – he was by far the best horse on the day – I wonder if he would have won in a normal-ground year. It has to be doubtful.