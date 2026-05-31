Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight

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Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore team will feel vindicated in their choice of target for Constitution River after Sunday’s Prix du Jockey Club victory, but the debate about where to run the brilliant three-year-old is unlikely to have ended.

Tests against the best older horses now await, starting over a mile and a quarter, with Constitution River challenging Ombudsman for favouritism in the Coral-Eclipse.

He has been slashed into single figures for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but he couldn’t be backed for that race with any confidence at this stage. There is plenty of water to flow under the bridge before he would be pointed at Longchamp and much will depend on what else O’Brien has for the Arc as the season develops.