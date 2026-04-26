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Nick Watts tipped Saturday’s big winner Havaila at 7-1 - but one of his favourite horses is now starting to test his patience
There were some cracking finishes at Sandown on Saturday, but their relevance for big races in future looks fairly limited.
Edwardstone remains a magnificent servant but his fourth Grade 1 win in the Celebration Chase felt like a glorious last hurrah.
Havaila did this column a big favour by taking the bet365 Gold Cup in the final stride and next season could have the Grand National on his agenda. He got quotes of 66-1 for Aintree and that's probably about right – life will be tougher for him next season off higher marks and, as we know, you are taking on horses verging on Gold Cup class in the National.
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Published on inAnte-Post Angles
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