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OpinionAnte-post Angles
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Nick Watts tipped Saturday’s big winner Havaila at 7-1 - but one of his favourite horses is now starting to test his patience

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Weeklies editor

There were some cracking finishes at Sandown on Saturday, but their relevance for big races in future looks fairly limited.

Edwardstone remains a magnificent servant but his fourth Grade 1 win in the Celebration Chase felt like a glorious last hurrah. 

Havaila did this column a big favour by taking the bet365 Gold Cup in the final stride and next season could have the Grand National on his agenda. He got quotes of 66-1 for Aintree and that's probably about right – life will be tougher for him next season off higher marks and, as we know, you are taking on horses verging on Gold Cup class in the National.

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