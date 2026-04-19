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OpinionAnte-post Angles
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Have a piece of this progressive young chaser in the last big jumps handicap of the season
Unusual ground conditions for Saturday’s Scottish Grand National mean this coming weekend’s bet365 Gold Cup could end up looking particularly competitive.
Montregard and Ask Brewster are among those who missed the gig at Ayr on account of the soft ground and both could now head to Sandown instead.
But whoever turns up will face a tough task to overcome Gary and Josh Moore’s Havaila.
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more inAnte-Post Angles
- Home By The Lee is the current staying king - but I've got eyes on this 12-1 shot to dethrone him next year
- Albert Einstein eclipsed - but this Aidan O’Brien stablemate now looks a cracking 2,000 Guineas bet
- I think I've found Willie Mullins' Irish National horse - and he's cracking value at 20-1
- Mullins for the quadruple? This enigmatic star looks a cracking bet to make Cheltenham 2027 even better for Closutton
- Nick Watts fancies a 16-1 shot for the Cross Country who 'will be suited by the drying surface'