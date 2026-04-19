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OpinionAnte-post Angles
premium

Have a piece of this progressive young chaser in the last big jumps handicap of the season

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Weeklies editor

Unusual ground conditions for Saturday’s Scottish Grand National mean this coming weekend’s bet365 Gold Cup could end up looking particularly competitive.

Montregard and Ask Brewster are among those who missed the gig at Ayr on account of the soft ground and both could now head to Sandown instead. 

But whoever turns up will face a tough task to overcome Gary and Josh Moore’s Havaila

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