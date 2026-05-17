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A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
Notable Speech's victory in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday was pretty emphatic, and it’s hard to argue with his status as 5-2 favourite for the Queen Anne.
He was only fourth in the Royal Ascot opener last year, but that came off the back of an underwhelming fourth in the Lockinge. He is evidently in much better form now.
It was a one-two for five-year-olds as younger rivals like Zeus Olympios and Damysus came up short, so it’s not like this is a division overflowing with fresh blood. Opera Ballo is the only horse who didn’t run in the Lockinge priced in single figures for the Queen Anne.
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Published on inThe Last Word
Last updated
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