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'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker

The horses who caught the attention of our experts on Friday and Saturday

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Alma Latina
Third, Sandown, Friday

The second foal of a 1m2f winner (including Listed), fared best of the newcomers, keeping on well despite greenness. She should stay 1m4f and seems sure to win races.
Richard Young

Cerulean Bay
Fourth, Haydock, Saturday

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