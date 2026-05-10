Aidan O’Brien is on fire - and it could get even better for him on Saturday with this 10-1 Group 1 fancy

There are still a few trials to go, notably the Dante and Musidora at York, but in terms of laying down markers for Epsom that was a pretty emphatic week from the Ballydoyle team.

One of the most amazing facts about Aidan O’Brien’s strength in depth is that last season's Beresford and Futurity winner Hawk Mountain – who in most years would automatically have done enough to be given a Derby campaign – was shunted off to the Prix de Guiche last week with a view to going for the French Derby. Epsom just hasn't figured on his agenda at all.

After the easy Chester victories of Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River, it's hard to argue with Coolmore’s thinking. Both were hugely impressive and set a high standard at the top of the Derby betting.