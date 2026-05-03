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'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
The horses who caught the attention of our experts on Friday and Saturday
Argento Boy
2nd, Punchestown, Saturday
A well-held fourth in the Irish National last time, he ran another solid race back in slightly calmer waters, cutting out the errors and staying on well after suffering interference two out. He wouldn't have won but has a good prize in him.
Tim Mitchell
Cerro Blanco
2nd, Newmarket, Friday
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