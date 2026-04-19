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'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker

The horses who caught the attention of our experts on Saturday

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Ebt's Guard
18th, Newbury, Saturday

Had won the Spring Cup last year and would have finished closer in defence of his crown with a clearer passage. He's largely consistent and can be more competitive next time.
Harry March

Isaac Des Obeaux
4th, Ayr, Saturday

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