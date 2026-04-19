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'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
The horses who caught the attention of our experts on Saturday
Ebt's Guard
18th, Newbury, Saturday
Had won the Spring Cup last year and would have finished closer in defence of his crown with a clearer passage. He's largely consistent and can be more competitive next time.
Harry March
Isaac Des Obeaux
4th, Ayr, Saturday
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more inEyecatchers
- 'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
- 'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
- 'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
- 'He'll warrant respect at the remaining spring festivals' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
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