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The Last Word
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Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
Nick Watts delves into the ante-post markets, while our experts flag the runners who caught their eye this week
It was a difficult day for officials at Haydock on Saturday, but thank goodness they managed to get the two big sprints run, both of which gave us Royal Ascot clues.
Venetian Sun is now a strong favourite for the Commonwealth Cup and was really impressive in the Sandy Lane, but given her odds I think the Temple Stakes is the race that demands closer inspection.
This is a Group 2 with a Group 1 roll of honour and Night Raider won it despite plenty going wrong for him during the race.
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more inThe Last Word
- A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
- Have we seen the Queen’s Vase winner? Plus horses to note at Newbury including the often informative London Gold Cup
- Have we seen the next Golden Ace? Newbury's bumper could prove to be strong form in the months ahead
- Lee Mottershead feels a page is being turned with Britain's novice hurdlers - and has Fiona Needham unearthed another bargain-buy star stayer?
- 'He'll likely make his mark next season' - the week's essential additions to your tracker