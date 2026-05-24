Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week

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It was a difficult day for officials at Haydock on Saturday, but thank goodness they managed to get the two big sprints run, both of which gave us Royal Ascot clues.

Venetian Sun is now a strong favourite for the Commonwealth Cup and was really impressive in the Sandy Lane, but given her odds I think the Temple Stakes is the race that demands closer inspection.

This is a Group 2 with a Group 1 roll of honour and Night Raider won it despite plenty going wrong for him during the race.