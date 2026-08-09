Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Eyecatchers
Home
News
Features
Regulars
The Last Word
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
Ante-Post Angles
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Ante-Post Angles
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
Ante-Post Angles
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
The Last Word
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
Ante-Post Angles
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Ante-Post Angles
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
The Last Word
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
The Last Word
Hannon handicapper looks set to run a big race at Royal Ascot - and 12-1 is top value
The Last Word
This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
The Last Word
Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
The Last Word
Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
The Last Word
A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
The Last Word
'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
Eyecatchers
'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
Eyecatchers
'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He'll warrant respect at the remaining spring festivals' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He was eating up the ground and could take a big step forward in the Lincoln' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'This is a handicap winner in waiting' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He would make plenty of appeal at the Grand National meeting' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
Home
News
Features
Regulars
The Last Word
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
Ante-Post Angles
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Ante-Post Angles
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
Ante-Post Angles
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
The Last Word
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
Ante-Post Angles
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
The Last Word
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
Ante-Post Angles
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Ante-Post Angles
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
The Last Word
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
The Last Word
Hannon handicapper looks set to run a big race at Royal Ascot - and 12-1 is top value
The Last Word
This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
The Last Word
Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
The Last Word
Why 12-1 about this sprinter for Royal Ascot rates good value - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
The Last Word
A 25-1 tip for the St Leger - plus eyecatchers to note from last week
The Last Word
'She should relish six furlongs and could be an Albany type' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He seems to have started out on a workable mark' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He'll likely raise the bar again when he goes up to 1m2f' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'There was enough in this to think his mark is still workable' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He looks an exciting prospect for fences' - the week's essential additions to your tracker from the Grand National meeting
Eyecatchers
'He's a banker for a similar event' - the week's essential additions to your tracker including two on Lincoln day at Doncaster
Eyecatchers
'She rates the ideal candidate for future success' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He'll warrant respect at the remaining spring festivals' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He was eating up the ground and could take a big step forward in the Lincoln' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'This is a handicap winner in waiting' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
'He would make plenty of appeal at the Grand National meeting' - the week's essential additions to your tracker
Eyecatchers
1
2